WWE star and current women’s tag champion Queen Zelina Vega went live on Instagram with ProSieben MAXX to discuss a number of pro-wrestling related topics, including who her dream WrestleMania opponent would be and why she wouldn’t rule out being a manager in WWE again. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says she doesn’t rule out being a manager in WWE again:

I loved being a manager. I absolutely love — and not to say that my days of a manager is over, but I feel that with me, I like wear different hats. I like to be able to do different things because if we really [are talking about this], what other female in WWE do you know that is Hall of Fame worthy manager and a wrestler at the same time? And a history-maker and the queen of all of WWE? There’s just me, so, I mean not a lot of other girls can say that. They’re not the queen, they’re not, you know what I mean? So they haven’t been a Hall of Fame-worthy manager either so, really it’s just that I like to have my hands in everything…

Names Rhea Ripley as a dream WrestleMania opponent:

I think Rhea Ripley [would be my dream opponent for WrestleMania 38]. Rhea Ripley, and I say that because, I mean in my dream scenario, I’m the queen and a tag champion and the Raw Women’s Champion and I’m defending all of that against Rhea and I win. That’s of course what I want to happen. But, if it really was a scenario where I get to pick a dream opponent for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship or the SmackDown Women’s Championship, it would be against Rhea Ripley for sure because I feel that her and I have a chemistry like — I’ve only felt that kind of chemistry with Asuka, so to feel that with Rhea is really great and I feel that her and I have just scratched the surface of what we could actually do. So I feel that Rhea and I would have just a complete banger. That would just be the coolest thing.

