R-Truth On How Vince McMahon Feels About His Music

During his interview with Baller Status, R-Truth revealed that Vince McMahon has always been very supportive of his music. Here’s what he had to say:
I haven’t in a while. I have, and I [did]. I take my Bluetooth speaker in his office. I say, ‘push play right here,’ and he’ll take it back and he’ll listen. He’s a fan of Ron Killings. He’s a fan of R-Truth. He’s a fan of my creativity.
I remember one song I did called ‘Right Time’. I went and performed it for him after he did a production meeting, and I was like, ‘hey boss, you got two minutes? Let me do this song for.’ I did, and was like, ‘I think you should perform a song tonight.’ I went out there before the show started performing the song. He’s that open to stuff. He’s ‘Vince McMahon,’ but he’s Vince McMahon (R-Truth pounds his chest).
You can listen to the interview below:
Credit: Baller Status. H/T WrestlingInc.
