“Black Wrestlers Matter” Indie Event Announced for Iowa In August

A “Black Wrestlers Matter” indie event has been announced for Saturday, August 22 in Des Moines, Iowa.
The BWM organization on Twitter announced today that “Black Wrestlers Matter – A Celebration of Black Professional Wrestling” will take place as a fundraiser for the Knowledge Is Power GoFundMe campaign. The campaign is led by musician Billy Weathers of Des Moines, known as B. Well.
Indie wrestler Jon West of the Iowa/Nebraska indie scene is promoting the “BWM” event in August. As seen below, the organization issued a letter on Twitter today and noted that Jon began “Black Wrestlers Matter” back in 2015.
West and other indie talents have been announced for the show, including Brooke Valentine, Air Wolfe, Jah-C, and Faye Jackson, among others. A BWM Battle Royal has been announced for the card. It will take place at Franklin Jr. High School in the auditorium, and will be streamed online. General Admission tickets are going for $10-$20 while VIP tickets are going for $50. They also have a t-shirt and GA combo package for $35. It was noted that limited tickets are being sold due to COVID-19.
Full details can be found here and in the tweet below:
For immediate release.
Let ‘em know.
SHARE this and tag all the media outlets you think should be talking about this. pic.twitter.com/nyj95eOmu1
— Black Wrestlers Matter (@BWMdsm) June 29, 2020
