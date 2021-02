The greatest title reign in sports history is over.

WWE superstar R-Truth recaptured the 24/7 championship from pro-football legend Doug Flutie at today’s celebrity flag football game, which is one of many events that WWE stars are participating in for Super Bowl LV weekend. The former Buffalo Bill got a sneaky win over Truth earlier today, which you can check out here. Aside from Truth other WWE talent that was present was Titus O’Neil, and Cesaro. Check out how it went down below.