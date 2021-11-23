R-Truth was on a recent episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily to discuss a wide range of topics.

Truth noted during the interview that he recorded a rap song with MVP and John Cena years ago that he still has.

“We’ve always been on good terms,” Killings noted. “I’ll tell you something that nobody even knows, maybe some people know this, at one time it was gonna be me MVP and John on a song together, and actually, John came to my house. I think I still have it in my studio. John came to my house, and we recorded a song together and we was going to drop a song together. Yeah, I still have it up there. We just never done anything with it. I don’t know. We just never done nothing with it. I do have the song with John upstairs, but I have enough music for three albums right now.”

Truth headlined the Capitol Punishment PPV event with Cena in 2011, which means a lot to time.