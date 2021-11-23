– The post-Survivor Series edition of WWE RAW opens up from backstage at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City. WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon is at his desk with Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville. The display case that contained Cleopatra’s $100 million golden egg is still empty and Vince doesn’t look happy. We cut to a video package that shows the various Survivor Series segments with Vince and the egg, which he says was gifted to him by The Rock. The egg is featured in Rock’s “Red Notice” movie on Netflix, but he says this isn’t a prop, it’s the real deal.

We go back to Vince’s office. He’s going on about how The Rock gave the egg to him. It’s not just about the value, it’s about someone stealing something from Vince McMahon. Deville and Pearce have interviewed everyone but no luck yet, they even had police come in with a search warrant, but nothing. Vince says Pearce and Deville will be out of their jobs if he doesn’t get his egg back before the night is over. They believe a Superstar did it, and have some surveillance footage that may help, that shows a bare chest and bare legs it sounds like. Vince says the person who brings him the culprit will have an opportunity to win the WWE Title in a match against WWE Champion Big E tonight.

– We see RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton backstage as Kevin Patrick approaches. Patrick expected to interview Riddle before his match with Dolph Ziggler, but he’s nowhere to be found. Orton says it’s not like Riddle to miss a match. They were celebrating their Survivor Series win last night and Orton was giving Riddle a pep talk but now he can’t find him. Riddle walks up with a new haircut and a fake mustache, a really bad one. Orton asks what he’s been doing and Riddle says relax, he’s been doing Viper things. Riddle says he’s still Riddle, but he’s going to do things like Orton now. He goes on and cuts a promo on how he will take care of Ziggler tonight. Orton yells at Riddle, he’s heard enough. Riddle misunderstood what he said, Orton didn’t say to be like him. Orton says Riddle doesn’t want to get in his head. Riddle goes on trying to act like Orton, tougher than usual, and calls for Orton’s music to be played. The music starts up as they head out to the ring.

RAW Tag Team Champion Riddle vs. Dolph Ziggler

We go to the ring as Jimmy Smith welcomes us to RAW. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. Out come the RAW Tag Team Champions – Riddle with Randy Orton. We see how Orton and Riddle defeated SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos at Survivor Series last night. Riddle stands tall in the ring with his title in the air, still trying to act tougher than usual like Orton might act. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Dolph Ziggler with Robert Roode. Smith, Saxton and Graves hype tonight’s show, including Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins, Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley with the titles on the line, plus a 2-on-1 Handicap Match with The Mysterios vs. Bobby Lashley. The bell rings now and Ziggler catches a kick to take Riddle down. Smith says Riddle appears to be cosplaying Orton. Riddle scoops Ziggler but Ziggler counters and rolls him for a 2 count.

Orton looks on from ringside as Riddle locks back up with Ziggler. Riddle with an armbar takedown. Ziggler counters with a quick pin attempt. They go to lock up again but Ziggler goes behind. Ziggler nails a big dropkick for a 2 count. Ziggler grounds Riddle in the middle of the ring now. Ziggler may have taken Riddle’s fake mustache off. And he did. Riddle’s bad goatee is also missing now. Riddle counters out of the corner and rocks Ziggler. Riddle with the spinning gutwrench slam now, planting him in the middle of the ring.

Ziggler rolls out to Orton’s feet at ringside. Roode looks concerned. Riddle launches himself over the top rope to the floor but Ziggler catches him in mid-air with a big superkick. Ziggler and Roode stand tall at ringside to taunt Orton, using his own pose as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Riddle drops Ziggler with an overhead kick, then kips up for a pop. Riddle with a running heart punch in the corner. Riddle keeps going but Ziggler drops him. Riddle catches Ziggler with an Orton-like powerslam. Riddle gets hyped up as Orton looks on and fans cheer him. Riddle goes for Orton’s second rope draping DDT but Ziggler blocks it and back-drops Riddle over the top rope to the floor.

Riddle runs right back in but Ziggler nails the Fame-asser for a close 2 count. They talk trash from their knees now, while trading strikes to their feet as fans go along with each punch. Ziggler gets the upperhand and goes for a superkick but it’s blocked. Riddle drops Ziggler with a jumping knee to the face. Riddle plays tot he crowd and drops to the mat as Orton usually does. Riddle pounds on the mat as Orton looks on. Riddle then drops Ziggler with the RKO for the pin to win.

Winner: Riddle

– After the match, Orton’s music hits as they begin to celebrate. Roode rushes the ring and swings at Riddle but Riddle ducks, then Orton kicks him. Orton now scoops Roode and delivers Riddle’s Bro Derek finisher. Orton and Riddle celebrate again as Orton’s music hits. They climb the turnbuckles to raise the titles in the air as fans cheer them on. We go to replays and come back to R-K-Bro celebrating.

– We go backstage to rabid male and female Superstars tearing up the locker room, and brawling with each other as they look for Cleopatra’s $100 million golden egg. R-Truth finds a football but confuses it for the egg before accidentally entering the women’s locker room. Truth runs back out of the women’s locker room as someone screams at him.

– We go back to the ring and out comes RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch to a pop. She stops and raises the title in the air, then heads to the ring as Mike Rome does the introductions. The announcers send us to a video on how Lynch defeated SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair at the Survivor Series pay-per-view last night. Lynch is here tonight to take a Victory Lap for the win. She stands tall in the ring as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Becky is in the ring with a mic. She talks about some of her biggest moments being here in Brooklyn. She goes on about how she and Flair wanted to hurt and maim each other last night at the Survivor Series. She says the fans loved it all and didn’t care who walked out the winner. Lynch goes on and says but that’s over now, we’re moving onto something fresh and new because fans like fresh and new. She asks fans who they want to see at the top – Bianca Belair again? WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Rhea Ripley? Maybe her new #1 contender Liv Morgan? Becky says she used to put so much stock into fan opinions until she learned they are full of crap. Fans boo and Becky scolds them for their stupid little chants and stupid little songs when two women broke their backs in the ring last night.

Becky says it hurts her to say this but she actually agrees with the crowd as none of those so-called Superstars have what it takes to beat Becky, especially Liv. Becky says fans like Liv because she’s the underdog, only winning 1 match in 4 years. Becky says fans will just bitch and moan because Liv won’t beat her, and not every underdog has its day. Becky says she has a death grip on the title and no one is taking it away from her. She drops the mic and raises the title in the air as her music starts up.

– We see how Bianca Belair became the Sole Survivor for Team RAW in the Women’s 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination Match at WWE Survivor Series last night, last eliminating Team SmackDown’s Shotzi.

Bianca Belair vs. Tamina Snuka

We go back to the ring and out comes Bianca Belair to a pop. Belair talks about fans cheering her on last night, which is how she was able to be the Sole Survivor. She proved to both brands that she is the strongest, and now there is no doubt because she is the Sole Survivor. Fans chant “EST!” now. Belair says maybe Doudrop will go on somewhere now. She says a few more words for Doudrop and then Tamina Snuka. The music hits and out comes Tamina with Natalya.

Back from the break and they aggressively lock up to start. Tamina rocks Belair but misses after an Irish whip across the ring. Belair jumps on the second turnbuckle and taunts Snuka. Belair with a pair of dropkicks now. Belair keeps control and hits a suplex in the middle of the ring, then a kip up for a pop as Natalya looks on from ringside.

Belair with the handspring into a moonsault for another 2 count. Fans chant “EST!” now. Tamina shoves Belair into the corner but runs into a big boot. Belair counters out of the corner and tries to mount Tamina in the corner but Tamina moves and slams her to the mat. Tamina with a superkick and a Samoan Drop for a close 2 count in the middle of the ring. Tamina unloads with kicks and knees in the corner now. Tamina with the running Hip Attack to keep Belair down in the corner. Belair kicks out just in time.

Tamina grounds Belair now as Natalya cheers her on from ringside. Fans rally for Belair and she finally gets to her feet. Belair gets an opening but Tamina levels her with a big elbow. Tamina stands tall over Belair but fans boo her. Tamina whips Belair into the corner but misses a shoulder thrust, hitting the ring post as Belair moves. Belair goes for the KOD in the middle of the ring and hits it for the pin to win.

Winner: Bianca Belair

– After the match, Belair stands tall as the music hits but Natalya rushes in and attacks her. Natalya and Tamina exit as Belair looks on, asking them why. Doudrop suddenly attacks from behind and lays Belair out. Doudrop with the big running crossbody while Belair is on the mat. Doudrop stands with Tamina and Natalya at ringside now as Belair tries to recover on the mat.

– We see how Seth Rollins became the Sole Survivor for Team RAW in the Men’s 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination Match at WWE Survivor Series last night, last eliminating Team SmackDown’s Jeff Hardy to win.

Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor

We go back to the ring and out comes Seth Rollins now. Rollins is all smiles as he dances around on the stage and the pyro goes off. Rollins stands tall in the ring as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Rollins is in the ring with a mic. He brags about carrying RAW on his back and being the Sole Survivor at Survivor Series. He also rips into Kevin Owens for being a coward due to how he got himself counted out at the pay-per-view and the rest of the Team RAW members. Rollins goes on about Finn Balor but the music interrupts and out comes Balor to the ring for the next match.

Balor is doing his entrance when Rollins decks him from behind, knocking him out of the ring. Rollins unloads on Balor at ringside, then rolls him back in. Balor tackles Rollins now and unloads with strikes. Balor with a big right hand to knock Rollins out of the ring. Balor runs the ropes and leaps out with a big suicide dive to the floor. Balor brings it back into the ring but Rollins retreats right back to the floor. Balor charges at ringside but Rollins catches him and slams him face-first into the top of the barrier. Rollins unloads on Balor around the ringside area now, beating him down and stomping away. Rollins grabs half of the steel ring steps and smashes Balor in the face. Fans chant “holy shit!” now. Rollins rolls Balor back into the ring and nails a Stomp. Officials come in to check on Balor now as fans boo Rollins. Rollins comes back and delivers another Stomp to keep Balor down. Rollins makes his exit as officials check on Balor.

Rollins is heading up the ramp when it appears a fan jumps the barrier and attacks him. The camera cuts away and we go to replays. Trainers are in the ring tending to Balor now. Rollins laughs from the stage but now he has a bloody mouth. Rollins talks some trash to the crowd as Balor is checked out in the ring by officials.

– We see another big group of Superstars running wild backstage looking for Cleopatra’s egg.

– Sami Zayn is in Vince McMahon’s office. Sami asks if a title shot is still being offered as a reward for finding Cleopatra’s golden egg. Sami goes on about how he knows who stole the egg, he’s pretty sure… 95% sure. Vince asks if Sami knows who the thief is or not. Vince goes on and tells Sami to bring the person to his office, but Sami says the thief is not here yet. Sami wants to shake Vince’s hand but Vince tells him to deliver.

The Street Profits vs. AJ Styles and Omos

We go back to the ring and out come The Street Profits – Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. They head to the ring as the red Solo cups fall and we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Sarah Schreiber catches up with Kevin Owens in the back. He is looking for Cleopatra’s golden egg. She asks what he thinks of Seth Rollins’ earlier comments but Owens says he wasn’t listening to Rollins because Rollins is delusional. Owens has great interest in who brings the egg to Vince McMahon tonight, if it’s not him, and says he will be paying attention to the WWE Title match, and that’s not a lie. Owens walks off. We go back to the ring and AJ Styles and Omos are coming out to the ring. AJ starts off with Dawkins and they go at it. Back and forth until Ford tags in for the double team. They keep AJ near their corner for another double team but AJ avoids them and tags in Omos now.

The Profits both stare down Omos. Dawkins exits the ring first, then Ford follows so they can regroup at ringside. Omos stares them down from the ring as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and AJ drops Dawkins with a big kick for a 2 count. AJ grounds Dawkins now, then beats him down with elbows to prevent a tag. Dawkins finally gets free and levels AJ with The Silencer. Ford tags in and leaps over AJ, then decks Omos on the apron but that just angers him. Ford and AJ go at it now. Ford leaps over AJ and hits a big clothesline. Ford and AJ with more back & forth now. Ford with a standing moonsault for a close 2 count. Ford goes to the top but has to roll through as AJ moves. AJ and Ford tangle but AJ drops him with a pele kick.

AJ goes for the Styles Clash but Ford back-drops him. Ford looks to tag but Dawkins is still down and out. Omos tags in but Ford gets ready to fight. Ford charges but hits the mat as Omos doesn’t even move. Ford unloads with chops and a kick to the head but Omos barely moves. Omos levels Ford with ease. Omos stops Dawkins from coming in, sending him right back to the floor. Omos turns back to Ford and stalks him.

Dawkins goes out of the ring and grabs a bag. He pulls a fire extinguisher out of the bag, then hits the ring and sprays Omos with it. The referee calls for the disqualification.

Winners by DQ: AJ Styles and Omos

– After the bell, Dawkins keeps spraying Omos but then sprays AJ in mid-air as he tries to fly in with the Phenomenal Forearm. The Profits head to the stage as their music hits. Omos checks on AJ as we go to replays. The Profits celebrate on the stage as Dawkins keeps spraying the extinguisher.

– Carmella and Queen Zelina are backstage when Sarah Schreiber stops them for comments on their gameplan in tonight’s title shot. They only need a gameplan for Rhea Ripley because they are not worried about Nikki A.S.H., as Ripley has been carrying their team. They will overpower Ripley with their royal skills, and then leave Ripley and Cross with no titles. They keep talking each other up and look ahead to becoming the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. They walk off.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match: Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega vs. Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H.

We go back to the ring for a title match as WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. head to the ring. They stop and pose together as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get another new teaser vignette for Veer Mahaan coming to RAW. We go back to the ring and Ripley waits with Nikki as the music hits and out comes Carmella first. She dances out to the stage and waits as her partner joins her, Queen Zelina Vega. They head to the ring together as the champs look on. We get formal ring introductions from Rome.

The bell rings and Carmella immediately goes to ringside so her assistants can put her protective face mask on as the referee counts. Ripley comes out and kicks Carmella down. Ripley rolls Carmella back in and talks some trash to Zelina on the apron. Ripley comes back in and goes to work on Carmella. Ripley drops Carmella and hits the basement dropkick. Carmella crawls and tags in Vega. Vega goes for a takedown but Ripley grabs her and just launches her across the ring. Ripley stops Vega from tagging, and just shoves her to the mat.

Vega kicks Ripley away and then slaps her in the face. Ripley rocks Vega and puts her on her shoulders. Ripley blocks a hurricanrana counter off her shoulders, then powers Vega up for a big powerbomb but Vega counters that with a tornado DDT for a close 2 count. Vega jumps on Ripley’s back for a Sleeper now. Ripley powers up with Vega on her back, then smashes her into the turnbuckles. Nikki tags in and knocks Carmella off the apron. Nikki with a neckbreaker to Vega. Nikki ducks Vega and clotheslines her. Nikki splashes Vega in the corner, then mounts her in the corner with right hands as fans count along. Nikki with a Bulldog out of the corner. Nikki with a neckbreaker for a 2 count as Carmella makes the save.

Ripley runs in and chases Carmella to the floor, then around the ring. Ripley rushes back in to break up Vega’s 2 count on Nikki. Carmella ends up superkicking Ripley out of the ring. Carmella then superkicks Ripley face-first into the ring post, then talks some trash. Nikki gets double teamed by the challengers now. Carmella superkicks her while the referee is distracted. Vega follows up with Code Red for the pin to win the titles.

Winners and New WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions: Carmella and Queen Zelina

– After the match, Carmella continues to shriek and yell as she and Vega celebrate with the titles in the middle of the ring. We go to replays. Vega and Carmella stand on top of the announce table now, raising the titles in the air and celebrating.

– We go back to Vince McMahon’s office. Sonya Deville is excited as she and Adam Pearce have figured out what happened with Cleopatra’s golden egg. Deville says Pearce is about to bring “him” in now as we cut to commercial.

Back from the break and Sami Zayn is in Vince’s office with Pearce and Deville now. Sami brags about getting this done. They yell at Austin Theory to come in. He walks in with Vince’s golden egg. Deville and Pearce are told to leave. Vince asks Theory why he stole the egg. Theory knew the value of Cleopatra’s egg but he just wanted to take a selfie with it. Sami is excited and says Theory’s story is full of holes. Vince says he’s going to drop the charges because Theory reminds him of himself, and now Theory will get the title shot tonight. Theory takes a selfie as Vince poses in the background with the golden egg. Theory walks off. Sami rants to Vince about how Vince went back on his word. Vince, now clutching his golden egg, tells Sami to shut up because no one likes a snitch.

WWE 24/7 Title Match: Cedric Alexander vs. Reggie

We go back to the ring and out comes WWE 24/7 Champion Reggie as Cedric Alexander waits in the ring. The 24/7 Title Rules are suspended during this match.

The bell rings and they go at it. Reggie dodges Cedric but Cedric rocks him and unloads in the corner, beating Reggie down and stomping away. Cedric keeps control and rocks Reggie with a right hand. Reggie counters a move with a hurricanrana, holding it for a close 2 count. Reggie with lefts and rights now. Reggie leaps through the air but Cedric knocks him out of the air. Cedric with the Lumbar Check for the pin to win.

Winner and New WWE 24/7 Champion: Cedric Alexander

– After the match, Cedric stands tall with the title. A group of Superstars rush the ring for Cedric and his title now. Dana Brooke hits a big top rope neckbreaker and covers Cedric for the pin to win the title.

Winner and New WWE 24/7 Champion: Dana Brooke

– After the bell, Dana stands tall with the title and begins to celebrate. The group of male Superstars stop and just look at her now, unsure of what to do next. Brooke poses in the corner to celebrate her title win.

– We get a look at recent happenings between The Mysterios and Bobby Lashley. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio are backstage now. Dominik tells his dad he should’ve done something when Bobby Lashley applied The Hurt Lock last week. Rey tells Dominik not to beat himself up, and says Lashley isn’t the first monster he’s dealt with. Rey goes on and says he can fight his own battles and doesn’t need Dominik’s help, but he will fight by Dominik’s side tonight, fighting for him and his family. They say Lashley should be shaking in his boots because he has a Mysterio whooping coming his way.

2-on-1 Handicap Match: Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio vs. Bobby Lashley

We go back to the ring for tonight’s 2-on-1 Handicap Match as Bobby Lashley makes his way out with MVP. Lashley poses as the pyro goes off and we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see the WWE 24/7 Title change from earlier. Sarah Schreiber stops new WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke backstage, congratulating her and asking how she plans to defend a title that is always up for grabs. Dana says she doesn’t have a lot of time to talk, but she created her own opportunity and won the 24/7 Title. Dana knows she has a target on her back, but she overcame this like she has with every other obstacle, and this is her time to prove to everyone who she really is. Dana rushes off. We go back to the ring and Lashley looks on as Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio head to the ring.

The bell hits but MVP takes the mic. MVP says he has so much respect for Rey because Rey is an icon of the industry and despite his little size, he’s become a giant, but as a father Rey leaves so much to be desired and MVP is disappointed in him as a father. MVP asks Rey if he’s taught Dominik that monsters are real, because Rey has faced many but he’s never faced a monster like The All Mighty. MVP asks Rey what he’s going to do, as a father, when Dominik is in The Hurt Lock crying out for him, and he’s powerless to do anything about it. MVP says Rey’s ego is going to get his son hurt, and he will have to explain to his wife that their son is hurt because of his ego, and when she is absolutely finished with Rey, Rey can give MVP’s number to her so she can get with him. The match begins as Lashley runs through an attack by Dominik. Lashley talks trash to Rey as Dominik jumps on his back but Lashley keeps control.

Lashley pounds on Dominik now and goes for a suplex but Dominik slides out and tags in his dad. Lashley runs into the ring post as they side-step. Rey unloads on Lashley now. The Mysterios keep the quick tags and the double teaming up in their corner now but Lashley is still on his feet. Lashley catches Rey in mid-air, then drives him into the mat. Lashley goes for The Hurt Lock but Dominik flies in from the top rope with a missile dropkick to stop it. Dominik flies out but ends up on Lashley’s shoulders at ringside. Rey stops Lashley from ramming Dominik into the ring post, leaping out to take Lashley down on the floor. We go to commercial with Lashley down at ringside.

Back from the break and Lashley has Dominik against the ropes. The referee backs him off and MVP decks Dominik with a cheap shot. Lashley smiles as he drives Dominik into the mat for a close 2 count. We see how MVP interfered again during the commercial break.

Lashley dumps Dominik to the floor and follows as the referee counts. Rey looks on. Lashley scoops Dominik and runs him face-first into the ring post. Lashley taunts Rey and returns tot he ring. Rey runs over and checks on his son. Lashley keeps control and drives Dominik into the barrier now. Lashley brings Dominik back into the ring and toys with him, daring him to fight back. Lashley drops Dominik with another punch.

Lashley catches a kick but Dominik nails an enziguri to stun Lashley. Lashley kicks Dominik and scoops him for another big slam in the middle of the ring but Dominik lands on his feet and kicks Lashley to the mat. Rey tags in and unloads with kicks and punches. Rey slides under Lashley and kicks him away. Rey goes for a moonsault but Lashley catches him. Dominik assists and Rey drops Lashley with a tornado DDT for a 2 count. Dominik with forearms to Lashley now.

Dominik kicks Lashley and rolls him for a 2 count as Lashley didn’t see Rey tag in. Rey with the big senton from the top for a 2 count. The Mysterios drop Lashley into the ropes for a double 619 and then they nail it for a big pop. Dominik goes to the top for the big Frogsplash to Lashley. Rey follows-up with the top rope splash but Lashley still kicks out of the double pin attempt.

Fans taunt MVP as he barks back at them from ringside. Lashley sends Dominik to the apron and then turns around for a big Spear to Rey. Dominik leaps off the top rope but Lashley catches him with The Hurt Lock in mid-air. Lashley rag-dolls Dominik and the referee calls the match.

Winner: Bobby Lashley

– After the match, Lashley stands tall as the music hits and we go to replays. Lashley raises his arm in the air to end the segment.

– Kevin Patrick is backstage with WWE Champion Big E. He says he let a lot of people down at the Survivor Series with the loss to WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, and he can’t blame Paul Heyman or SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, it was all his fault. Big E goes on and isn’t worried about Seth Rollins or Kevin Owens because he has to defend the title against Austin Theory tonight. Big E says Theory is young and brash, but he’s also talented. Big E says he will defend his title and leave the Barclays Center with the title, feeling pretty, pretty, pretty… good. Big E walks off.

Open Challenge for the WWE United States Title: Sami Zayn vs. Damian Priest

We go back to the ring as WWE United States Champion Damian Priest makes his way out for an Open Challenge with the title on the line. Back to commercial.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.