Dalton Castle made an appearance on The Gentlemen’s Club’s Night Cruisin’ podcast to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, he opened up about working the most recent set of ROH TV tapings and how it was awkward due to the future of the promotion. ROH is releasing all of its talents at the start of 2022 and will be taking the first quarter off to reimagine the company as they plan to use talent on a per-show basis.

“I’ve only got two months left on my contract before I am completely fired. Ring Of Honor is giving us all the boot at the end of the year.It all feels meaningless actually. We just did a recording, like, three days ago and it was weird because we showed up knowing our jobs are ending. “I’m not mad at [Ring Of Honor],” Dalton explained. “Yes, maybe there are some decisions along the way when you look back in hindsight that probably led to this moment. But also, they’ve given me so much. I’ve always had such a great time and I’m still wrestling.”

