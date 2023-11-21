The fifth teammate for the baby face team in the Men’s WarGames match at this Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series 2023 premium live event has been announced.

During this week’s WWE Survivor Series 2023 “go-home” episode of Monday Night Raw, Randy Orton answered the call from Cody Rhodes and accepted the final spot on his team, which includes the two former Legacy teammates, as well as Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn and “Main Event” Jey Uso.

Standing across from them inside the cage-enclosed double ring setup for WarGames this Saturday at WWE Survivor Series 2023 at AllState Arena in Rosemont, Ill. will be The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre.

The advantage will go to the latter team, as “Main Event” Jey Uso lost to Drew McIntyre via Future Shock DDT. With the win, McIntyre earned himself and The Judgment Day team the advantage in the WarGames match.

After the match, the announcement of “The Viper” joining the team of Cody, Seth, Sami and Jey was made. Cody confirmed the news with a bunch of references to Orton, including calling him “The Apex Predator,” someone he “has a Legacy with,” and how the person “hears voices inside their head.”

The fans responded by chanting “Randy! Randy!”, to which Cody said they are right, before dropping the microphone and ending the show on that exciting note.

Make sure to join us here this Saturday night for live WWE Survivor Series 2023 results coverage from Rosemont, Ill.