Randy Orton Responds to Matt Jackson’s Comment on His AEW Dynamite Dive

WWE Superstar Randy Orton made some noise on social media this week after responding to an Instagram post made by AEW Executive Vice President Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks.

Jackson took to Instagram on Thursday and posted video of his dive off the stage to members of The Dark Order from Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite episode.

Matt captioned the video with, “I really stuck that landing, didn’t I?”

Orton responded in the comments section and gave Jackson props for the landing, but pointed out that he didn’t hit anybody. Orton also gave a shout-out to several former WWE Superstars who are now with AEW.

Orton wrote, “Sweet landing…..but you didn’t hit anybody. Tell Cody, Goldust, Harper, Swags, Y2J, Hardy, Ryder, Spears, Ambrose, Arn, Malenko, Gunn and most importantly FTR [waving emoji] for me”

Matt responded, “@randyorton Thank Paul for the generous offer in 2018. Hope you’re all happy & healthy!”

You can see Matt’s full post below, along with a screenshot of Orton’s reply:

This is why Randy Orton is the GOAT 😂 pic.twitter.com/WMP3xpOkGi — Dotty ∵ (@ThatGuyGetIt) August 14, 2020

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.