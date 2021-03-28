Randy Orton has literally done it all in WWE, but there are no signs of him slowing down anytime soon.

The future WWE Hall of Famer made an appearance on the latest episode of Steve Austin on Broken Skull Sessions.

This is where he noted he wants to wrestle for another decade.

“I’ll see pictures from five years ago where I’m like, ‘I gotta get back to that kind of shape.’ My wife brought it to my attention the other day, ‘Back then, in 2014, when you looked like that, you thought you looked like shit.’ You’re never going to be happy. At 40, I want to wrestle another decade if I can. I know it’s not about getting my pecs up here, like Bobby Lashley and Batista, it’s about making sure my shoulder stays in. It’s about longevity for me. I want to do this as long as I can. I don’t see branching off to do this or that like a lot of guys do. This is my home and what I do. I am a professional wrestler.”

