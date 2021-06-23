NXT women’s champion Raquel Gonzalez recently spoke to Newshub about a number of different topics, most notably on her relationship with Dakota Kai and how the two of them have each other’s backs 100%. Highlights from the interview are below.

On how much Dakota Kai has influenced her career:

“Dakota Kai has been a huge influence on my rise. Dakota is the only person who believed in me when everyone else said I wasn’t ready. If it wasn’t for Dakota Kai I wouldn’t have made the impact I made in my debut and I wouldn’t have become one half of the women’s tag team champions or one half of the very first women’s Dusty Cup winners. We have made history together.”

How Dakota has her back 100%:

“I wouldn’t be standing here as the NXT women’s champion. Dakota Kai has my back and I have hers – 100 percent”