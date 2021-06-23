I recently had the pleasure of speaking with IMPACT sensation Moose, who opened up about his recent high-stakes title matchup with Kenny Omega at Against All Odds, and how his feud with EC3 at last year’s Bound For Glory really helped him get his head on straight. Highlights from our talk can be found below.

How he felt about his match with Kenny Omega at Against All Odds:

I mean you, when you put two of the best wrestlers in the world in the same ring you create a really, really good match. I should have been smarter going in knowing that just because the Good Brothers wasn’t going to be there that didn’t mean the Young Bucks wasn’t going to be. That’s my stupidity. And when I get that chance again I promise I will not screw it up like I did this time. But before I get that chance to get my title opportunity, because I am deserving because of that finish, I have to take care of Chris Sabin, and at Slammiversary that is what I’m going to do. And after Slammiversary I plan on claiming what is rightfully mine.

Says that his feud with EC3 helped get his head on straight:

Oh yeah, definitely. I think that matchup with EC3 kind of changed my view on wrestling. I feel like I was a guy before that feud who wanted to be like his favorite wrestlers and every time you saw me on TV I would pay homage to a different wrestler I liked growing up. The more I did that, the more I went away from who Moose was or who Moose is. I think that feud with EC3 got my head on straight and showed me that I’m the most dominant, most athletic, strongest fastest guy in professional wrestling, and what the hell am I doing paying homage to wrestlers who couldn’t lace up your boots?

Discusses the differences between his physical training in the NFL and how he trained as a pro-wrestler, once again stating that the feud with EC3 helped get him into better shape: