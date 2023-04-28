Raquel Rodriguez is slowly finding her footing on the WWE main roster, and she credits Liv Morgan for helping along the way.

The current women’s tag champion talked about her partner during a recent chat with Corey Graves on the After The Bell podcast. Rodriguez admits that she has been a little timid since moving from NXT to the main roster as she’s continuing to adjust to a new atmosphere.

Oh yeah, you know coming up to SmackDown and only being here for a year, of course anyone new to Raw or SmackDown is going to be a little bit timid, we’re going to be a little bit quiet. We’re trying to figure out the ropes, we’re trying to adjust to a new atmosphere, to the new crew, to the new team, to the new divisions, so it is a lot different from NXT and Liv has really showed me that it’s okay to fight for what you believe in, it’s okay to fight for what you feel is best for you and best for WWE and the women’s division.

Rodriguez is grateful to Morgan, who she calls passionate and energetic, for making her feel more comfortable in her own skin on the main roster.

She has so much passion and so much energy and she puts that forward every single time we get an opportunity to step into the ring, and it really makes me wanna step up every time we’re in there to come up with new tag moves, to come up with new stuff, to have a goal every time we’re in the ring. I love that about her because she’s really taking the lead, she’s really taking charge and making me really hone into my craft and who I am as Raquel Rodriguez.

Tonight’s SmackDown will see the beginning of the WWE draft, so it will be interesting to see what brand the tag champs end up on.

