Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live from the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas with Night 1 of the 2023 WWE Draft.

You can click here to see the Draft pools of Superstars who are eligible to be picked on both nights. “Select” WWE NXT Superstars will also be drafted. Some of the top stars eligible for picks on tonight’s SmackDown are Becky Lynch, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Cody Rhodes, Damage CTRL, WWE Hall of Famer Edge, Imperium, The O.C., and The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns), among others.

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long is expected to return to TV tonight to help with the Draft picks.

WWE has announced the following card for tonight’s SmackDown:

* Night 1 of the 2023 WWE Draft

* Zelina Vega vs. Sonya Deville

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn defend against The Usos

live coverage at 8pm ET

