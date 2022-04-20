WWE star and former NXT women’s champion Raquel Gonzalez was the latest guest on Busted Open Radio to discuss her main roster call-up, and whether it was difficult for her to say goodbye to the NXT brand after being there for nearly three years. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says she is trying to smile more while on the main roster:

“When I first started at the PC, a lot of the coaches like Matt Bloom always got mad at me for constantly walking around the PC, no cameras, and we’re smiling. He’s like, ‘You have to learn how to stop smiling. You gotta stop smiling and be intimidating.’ I get so excited about being in this position because it’s something I always wanted and I sacrificed and worked hard for. I can’t help but smile. Coming up to SmackDown, I was fully ready not to smile and be this intimidating bad mother trucker and put that on-screen, but the thing they asked from me was to smile. At this point, I feel so comfortable doing both. I can talk to you, look at you, and smile and tell you how excited I am, but I definitely think that if you say anything that is against what I believe, I will bust through the screen and I will find you.”

Her thoughts on getting called up to the main roster:

“It was exciting, relieving, crazy, every emotion you can think of. I’ve been at the PC since late 2016 and have been training. I didn’t have my debut until 2020 with Dakota Kai. It’s been a long journey for me. I did college basketball before that and trying to find my way back into this world that I wanted to be a part of so much because my father was a wrestler as well, I’m a second-generation wrestler, it was something that felt like a long time coming, but it was quickly squashed because I know this is not a moment to settle or stop working hard. This is a moment to keep proving myself and prove to everyone that I do belong on Friday Night SmackDown.”

Whether it was difficult for her leave NXT:

“It’s definitely hard and that’s why after I got the phone call, I was like, ‘Alright, I can celebrate now for these couple of seconds, but I know this isn’t going to last and I have a lot of work to put in.’ Everything I did in NXT, I am carrying over with me. It was a journey, mental and physical, of becoming the superstar that I know I’m capable of being. That’s something I want to prove and show at SmackDown. I know everyone has been through the same journey of when you get the call up and you have to, in a sense, start over or changes are made, but I’m fully open to all of that and am committing to whatever box or categorization they want to put me in, I’m ready to break out of that and show them what I can do and that’s perform.”

