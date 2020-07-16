Raven Believes That The NWA Will Be Shutting Down Operations

On the latest episode of Hannibal TV, wrestling legend Raven spoke about former NWA Vice President David Lagana’s resignation following accusations made against him in the #SpeakingOut movement. The former hardcore champion believes that company president, Billy Corgan, will be shutting down operations due to Lagana’s heat, and that it has made him disillusioned.

I think Billy is shutting [NWA] down, from what I hear. So yeah, and the thing is, Billy really does the booking. Billy does all the booking, at least he did with the Resistance Pro [Wrestling]. He liked me there to have my wrestling mind so I can say yay or nay to ideas, you know, like if they make sense or they don’t. But ultimately, he was the final say on everything. As he should have been.

I don’t know, I heard through the grapevine that Billy is not opening it back up and he’s disillusioned.