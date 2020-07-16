Vickie Guerrero Comments On New Manager Position In AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Vickie Guerrero took to Twitter to comment on being named former women’s champion Nyla Rose’s manager during last night’s Fight for the Fallen special on TNT. Guerrero writes, “IM BACK…BETTER THAN EVER! Ready for
@NylaRoseBeast and myself to start taking names and clearing the women’s locker room.”
Guerrero later adds, “Tonight was through the roof….new client…new music…new company…new chapter!!”
Check out both tweets below, along with video from last night’s event.
IM BACK…BETTER THAN EVER! Ready for @NylaRoseBeast and myself to start taking names and clearing the women’s locker room…#manager. #thenativebeast. https://t.co/OFIkV6j5J8
— Vickie Guerrero (@VickieGuerrero) July 16, 2020
Tonight was through the roof….new client…new music…new company…new chapter!! #AEWFightForTheFallen #IAMALLIN https://t.co/uRJKWC7YH5
— Vickie Guerrero (@VickieGuerrero) July 16, 2020
