Apollo Crews has returned to WWE NXT.

Tonight’s post-In Your House edition of NXT 2.0 saw NXT Champion Bron Breakker come out and talk about how he defeated Joe Gacy this past Saturday night. Breakker said the win wasn’t about him, it’s been about NXT because the brand is special.

Bron then recalled how he went through the curtain after Saturday’s main event win, and saw the look on everyone’s faces – they all want a shot at the NXT Title. Breakker then asked who’s going to step up to the challenge, and the music hit for Crews to make his entrance.

Crews was all smiles as came out to a huge pop, with no sign of Commander Azeez. He also did not have his accent that’s been used for a few years now. Breakker looked excited to see the RAW Superstar.

Crews said he’s speaking from the bottom of his heart when he says this is the kind of energy he’s been missing. Fans continued chanting Crews’ name. He said he wasn’t at In Your House on Saturday, but he’s here in NXT now, and he’s here for as long as he wants to be, indicating he’s been sent from RAW to NXT 2.0 for an extended run.

Crews congratulated Breakker on his title reign as fans chanted “we miss you!” and Crews said he’s missed the NXT fans as well. Crews then said he’s watched Bron’s meteoric rose to the top, and he thinks Bron is one of the best in all of WWE. Crews said NXT is special and he loves the place, but the first time he left NXT, he left too soon, and he left a lot of things on the table that he wanted to accomplish.

Crews then declared that he is back in NXT to right history, change history, and make history. He said he’s confident that sooner than later, he and Breakker will make history together in the ring, but until then, he will see Breakker around. Breakker and Crews then shook hands in the middle of the ring. Breakker exited the ring and went straight to the back while Crews greeted fans at ringside.

Crews later returned to the NXT ring for the main event. Solo Sikoa was set to face Grayson Waller and NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes in a Handicap Match, but Solo introduced Crews before the match and out he came to another big reaction from the crowd. The finish to the match saw Crews pin Waller for the win.

This was Crews’ first NXT match since losing to Kushida on the July 17, 2019 episode, which was a special appearance. He previously worked the NXT brand from when he first reported to the WWE Performance Center in April 2015, until he was called up to the main roster in April 2016.

Crews, a one-time WWE Intercontinental Champion and a one-time WWE United States Champion, has not wrestled on RAW since he and Azeez came up short against Omos in a Handicap Match on the March 21 episode. He did work the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on the April 1 WrestleMania 38 go-home edition of SmackDown. Crews has worked 12 WWE Main Event matches in 2022 so far. He worked every taping in May, and almost every taping in February, March and April. Crews’ Main Event matches in May were a loss to Ciampa, a win over Akira Tozawa, a loss with Azeez to The Street Profits, a win over T-BAR, and a win over Tozawa, which came just last week.

It’s likely that Crews vs. Breakker will take place at NXT Great American Bash on July 5. There’s no word yet on what will happen to Commander Azeez, or how long Crews will be at NXT 2.0, but we will keep you updated.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on Crews and Breakker. Below are related clips and photos from tonight’s segment:

