Roxanne Perez is the winner of the inaugural WWE NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament.

Tonight’s post-In Your House edition of NXT 2.0 saw Perez defeat Tiffany Stratton in the finals. Perez has earned a contract for a future title shot of her choosing.

After tonight’s tournament finals, Toxic Attraction confronted Perez and Cora Jade, who came to the ring to celebrate with her friend. NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose told Perez she’ll never win the title from her, and they fought, while Indi Hartwell came out to help Jade fight off NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne.

WWE Hall of Famer and Vice President of Talent Development Shawn Michaels took to Twitter after the match and congratulated the former Rok-C on her big win.

“CONGRATS!!! FIRST. EVER! #NXTBreakout #WWENXT,” Michaels wrote.

Perez responded to Michaels and wrote, “I just made history in the WWE. 10 year old me is screaming. THANK YOU @ShawnMichaels [crying face emoji] [heart emoji] #WWENXT”

Below are the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament brackets, along with the photos and videos from the tournament finals:

FIRST ROUND

* Nikkita Lyons defeated Arianna Grace

* Fallon Henley defeated Sloane Jacobs * Roxanne Perez defeated Kiana James

* Lash Legend defeated Tatum Paxley SEMI-FINALS

* Tiffany Stratton (replacing the injured Nikkita Lyons) defeated Fallon Henley * Roxanne Perez defeated Lash Legend FINALS: JUNE 7

* Roxanne Perez defeated Tiffany Stratton

There’s no word yet on when Perez will get her title shot.

The inaugural NXT Breakout Tournament was held in 2019, and was won by Jordan Myles. The second NXT Breakout Tournament was held in 2021, and was won by current NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes. In 2019, Myles cashed in his Breakout contract against then-NXT Champion Adam Cole, but came up short. Last year saw Hayes cash in his Breakout contract to capture the NXT North American Title from Isaiah “Swerve” Scott.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more. Below are photos and videos from tonight's tournament finals, along with the tweets from Michaels and Perez:



