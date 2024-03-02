“Die Rocky Die!” chants and signs may have flown during the Attitude Era in WWE …

But they won’t in 2024.

Many fans experienced issues with the FOX feed during the opening segment on this week’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown show from Glendale, AZ.

According to reports, everyone who was tuned in to the live East Coast feed had problems with FOX because the channel decided to censor a “Die Rocky Die!” sign in the crowd, which was directly in front of the hard camera (see below).

The “Die Rocky Die!” sign refers to The Rock’s early days in WWE, as fans rejected his squeaky-clean smiling baby face character so much so that “Die Rocky Die!” and “Rocky Sucks!” chants/signs became in vogue.