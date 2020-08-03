Reason for Shane McMahon’s RAW Return, WWE Hall of Famer to Appear Tonight, More on RAW Changes

As noted earlier at this link, there have been behind-the-scenes issues at today’s WWE RAW tapings at the Performance Center in Orlando, where they are taping tonight’s show and next Monday’s show.
In an update, PWInsider reports that there was “quite a bit” of re-writing to the RAW scripts, which seems to be a regular happening these days. It was noted that there were a lot of backstage segments being added to the shows, and those segments came late in the creative process.
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is backstage for RAW and will be appearing on the broadcast, according to PWInsider. There is no word yet on what The Nature Boy will be doing, but it’s been speculated that we’ll see Randy Orton take Flair out soon. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will be on tonight’s RAW to address last week’s attack by Orton in the build to their SummerSlam match.
WWE announced earlier today that Shane McMahon will be returning on tonight’s RAW. Dave Meltzer noted on Twitter that Shane’s return is WWE’s response to the fear of a record low rating for tonight’s show.
Stay tuned for updates on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the announced line-up for tonight:
* Shane McMahon returns
* Asuka looks for revenge on the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, RAW Women’s Champion Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley
* WWE Champion Drew McIntyre addresses Randy Orton
* WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews defends against MVP in the opener
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
- Nikki Bella Announces The Birth Of Her First Child, WWE Comments
- Sources Report Significant Issues with Today’s WWE RAW Tapings, Vince McMahon’s Mood
- Chris Jericho Reveals That The Dark Order’s John Silver and Alex Reynolds Have Officially Signed AEW Contracts
- Ryback On A.J. Styles Speaking Out Against Paul Heyman
- WWE Confirms New Stable Will Debut on Tonight’s RAW
- Jon Moxley Talks WWE Handing Wrestlers Scripted Promos, Calls Vince McMahon A Madman
- Rusev Already Banned from Streaming on Twitch
- Nia Jax on Having a Meeting with Vince McMahon, Jax Responds to Fine with Middle Fingers
- Arn Anderson Says He Knew Horsewomen Would Be Stars, Questions WWE’s “Idiot” Choice To Have Charlotte Lose Her Raw Debut
- Photo of Seth Rollins’ Back After Taking Kendo Stick Shots from Dominik Mysterio
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more
- Jon Moxley Talks WWE Handing Wrestlers Scripted Promos, Calls Vince McMahon A Madman