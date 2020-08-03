Reason for Shane McMahon’s RAW Return, WWE Hall of Famer to Appear Tonight, More on RAW Changes

As noted earlier at this link, there have been behind-the-scenes issues at today’s WWE RAW tapings at the Performance Center in Orlando, where they are taping tonight’s show and next Monday’s show.

In an update, PWInsider reports that there was “quite a bit” of re-writing to the RAW scripts, which seems to be a regular happening these days. It was noted that there were a lot of backstage segments being added to the shows, and those segments came late in the creative process.

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is backstage for RAW and will be appearing on the broadcast, according to PWInsider. There is no word yet on what The Nature Boy will be doing, but it’s been speculated that we’ll see Randy Orton take Flair out soon. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will be on tonight’s RAW to address last week’s attack by Orton in the build to their SummerSlam match.

WWE announced earlier today that Shane McMahon will be returning on tonight’s RAW. Dave Meltzer noted on Twitter that Shane’s return is WWE’s response to the fear of a record low rating for tonight’s show.

Stay tuned for updates on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the announced line-up for tonight:

* A new stable will debut

* Shane McMahon returns

* Asuka looks for revenge on the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, RAW Women’s Champion Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley

* WWE Champion Drew McIntyre addresses Randy Orton

* WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews defends against MVP in the opener

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.