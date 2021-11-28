Good news for the Great One.

The Rock announced on his Instagram that his new feature film, Red Notice, has become the most watched film in Netflix history, passing the previous record holder, Bird Box from 2018. The action flick also stars A-listers Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) and Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool, Save Guy).

Rocky writes, “Nyet politsiya… Not a COP! Here’s my slick talkin’ frenemy @vancityreynolds and I, giving you a taste of why RED NOTICE has officially become THE BIGGEST MOVIE IN THE HISTORY OF NETFLIX!!! In under two weeks, we’ve shattered all records and we have many weeks to go. THANK YOU GUYS and enjoy RED NOTICE this weekend around the world.”

Check it out below.