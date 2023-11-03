Red Velvet recently joined Women’s Wrestling Talk for a conversation about her career in AEW thus far.

During the chat Velvet would be asked about her biggest rival in AEW, Jade Cargill, who has since jumped ship and signed with WWE. She says she is very happy for her and hopes to see her shine.

I have not been on television while she was continuing her streak. And after she lost the belt and all that. But yes, once everything was official, and I knew that she could talk about it. I went ahead and contacted her and congratulated her. We talked. And I just told her, I’m happy for her. You know, at the end of the day, she chose to do what was best for her.

Velvet has been out of action for months due to an injury. However, she tells Women’s Wrestling Talk that she is nearing a return.

I always bring my gear. My gear is at AEW, I have multiple gears at AEW. I always bring gear. I’m always ready. You never know when you might pop up. So, gotta stay ready. If you stay ready, you don’t have to get ready. Right? I always stay ready.

The full interview can be found below.