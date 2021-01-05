Brian Hebner announced in a post on Twitter that he is leaving the NWA. He wrote the following:

“Want to thank @nwa and @Billy for a great few years of nothing but a great professional experience. I learned & grew so much as my job extended more than just refereeing. Want to REALLY thank @RealNickAldis who has never not believed in me and my abilities. Time to move on #123 Thank you to all you great wresting fans and just supporters of are sport. I will move on from @nwa and push forward. Find ways to do what I do and make a stamp. Thank you guys so much.”

This comes after a year where the promotion hasn’t been able to run shows due to the COVID-19 pandemic and many stars have decided to leave or the promotion parted ways with talent.