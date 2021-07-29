One of the guests on yesterday’s edition of WWE’s The Bump was current 24/7 champion Reginald, who spoke with the show hosts about getting the opportunity to work against the legendary R-Truth, and how rising star Ricochet is a mentor to him backstage. Highlights are below.

On getting to work with R-Truth

“For one, to be in the ring with R-Truth in itself is a blessing. Because looking up to R-Truth when I was younger…to share the ring with him was one, incredible, and also it was in my home state, so that was also great for me.”

Getting started on his tumbling career:

“So, my friends and I and my brothers, we used to tumble in the grass, and I used to watch them when I was 3-years-old, so I’d watch these guys and turn myself on the bed. So, yeah, I started turning myself over and flipping at 3-years-old. At the age of 9, I started seeing my brothers do it, and things started slowing down for me. It seemed like a movie; the flips started to slow down. We would meet each other in vacant lots and do them on dirty mattresses and stuff like that. We would just flip for hours and hours throughout the day.”

Calls Ricochet a mentor:

“Oh, he’s motivation, and he’s a mentor; he’s everything to me. He was one of the guys that I gravitated towards when I got here because before I got here, I looked up to him. He was the one doing all the cool and high-flying movements and whatnot. He’s been such a huge help, big mentor and definitely most vital to my career.”

On his cool entrance on Raw:

“I think the credit goes to the cameramen because that angle was insane. I watched that GIF back 15 times in a row because it was so cool! It was such a surreal moment for me because one week prior, it was my first time in front of a live crowd. Not only the first time ever [in front of an audience], but my first title win [took place there]. It was super incredible. And then, to follow it up with something more spectacular in the ring with R-Truth, it was… my heart was very full and warm.”

