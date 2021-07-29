NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service, home to the WWE Network in the United States, has broken the 50 million subscriber mark.

Comcast announced earlier today to Wall Street analysts that Peacock has reached 54 million total subscribers since its debut in April 2020, according to Variety.

The Peacock platform generated more than 20 million monthly active users for the second quarter of this year. Peacock had 42 million sign-ups as of the end of the first quarter of this year.

Peacock will begin its international rollout this year as a free addition on Sky TV’s satellite platform in Europe, which will give it a base of 20 million households.

Comcast CEO & Chairman Brian Roberts noted to analysts that Peacock’s most popular original series is the “Dr. Death” drama. Executives also noted that the day-and-date debut of “Boss Baby 2” and the Tokyo Olympics have driven viewership and sign-ups on Peacock. It appears there was no mention of WWE on the call, but Deadline acknowledged that WWE being an exclusive to Peacock has helped the platform after last year’s “water-shed deal” between the two.

On a related note, Deadline reports that a significant comeback for NBCUniversal led to Comcast’s strong Q2 2021 financial results, beating Wall Street forecasts. NBCU saw a loss of $363 million on Peacock, but the company had long projected a money-losing start to the year-old service.

Peacock continues to add content to the WWE Network as the plan all along has been to have the full library available for fans in time for SummerSlam, which takes place on Saturday, August 21.

Stay tuned for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.