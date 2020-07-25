Rematch and Segment Added to Next Week’s WWE SmackDown Line-Up

WWE has announced a loaded line-up for next Friday’s SmackDown on FOX episode.
It was announced during tonight’s SmackDown show that Money In the Bank briefcase holder Otis will return with Mandy Rose next week. WWE noted that the love story between the two will continue next week.
Naomi vs. Lacey Evans was also announced for next Friday night. This will be a rematch from last week’s quick win for Evans, which led to the “#NaomiDeservesBetter” hashtag. Evans and Naomi appeared tonight for a MizTV segment, which got physical to set up next week’s match.
Below is the updated line-up for next week’s taped SmackDown on FOX episode from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando:
* Mandy Rose and Otis return
* Lacey Evans vs. Naomi
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Bayley defends the SmackDown Women’s Title against new #1 contender Nikki Cross
* WWE Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles defends against new #1 contender Gran Metalik
NEXT WEEK on #SmackDown! 🥰 @otiswwe @WWE_MandyRose pic.twitter.com/WcqWCjwJIb
— WWE (@WWE) July 25, 2020
READY. FOR. A. GOOD. TIME.
Next week on FOX. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/t7HNCTjc3g
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) July 25, 2020
.@NaomiWWE and @LaceyEvansWWE collide NEXT WEEK on #SmackDown! pic.twitter.com/7JAMMMb392
— WWE (@WWE) July 25, 2020
.@AJStylesOrg and @WWEGranMetalik battle for the #ICTitle NEXT week on #SmackDown! pic.twitter.com/KTUKAIvFHS
— WWE (@WWE) July 25, 2020
.@NikkiCrossWWE looks to dethrone @itsBayleyWWE NEXT WEEK on #SmackDown! pic.twitter.com/pbLrrbKCcZ
— WWE (@WWE) July 25, 2020
