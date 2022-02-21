During the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards Renee Paquette explained why she believes AEW had a better year (2021) than WWE did, stating that the promotion’s big signings like CM Punk, Adam Cole, Ruby Soho, and Bryan Danielson helped get them more mainstream recognition. Check out Paquette’s full thoughts in the highlights below.

Explains why she believes AEW had the better year than WWE did in 2021:

“I have to say AEW did. I think just in terms of obviously their signings. I think of the opportunities, and you know, within WWE, they just keep going. Their shows can great and there’s moments that are awesome and there’s a reason why WWE is the monster that it is. There’s things about it that just work, that are great, and there’s Superstars there that just connect with people like nobody else can. So WWE, they do their thing and they keep going and it’s always going to exist and it’ll always have different versions and ebbs and flows and whatnot.”

Discusses her thoughts on the talented AEW roster:

“But I think being able to see AEW come in and truly disrupt that space and really seeing people like, obviously I’ll use my husband as an example. To see him move over from WWE to AEW, now seeing, Keith Lee has just jumped over there. CM Punk is there. We now have Jay White at AEW. So I mean there’s just so many different names and different opportunities for people to be there, but also on the other side of some of the greener talent that has come in and has really grown leaps and bounds. I mean, you look at somebody like a Tay Conti who I think has done exceptional in this last year. Sammy Guevara, of course as well has blown people’s minds. MJF. I feel like they are more of those homegrown talents within AEW and it’s really cool to them all thriving. And with a new company, of course, there’s things that will, you know, there’s gonna be some hiccups, there’s gonna be some roadblocks along the way. Not saying that everything’s perfect, but I think in terms of opportunity and in terms of people having fun and a show just being professional wrestling, it’s AEW.”