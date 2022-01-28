On the latest edition of The Sessions podcast Renee Paquette spoke about the possibility of her husband, AEW superstar Jon Moxley, appearing in tomorrow’s WWE Royal Rumble matchup. Check out what Renee had to say on the subject in the highlights below.

Says Moxley in the Rumble would melt people’s brains:

“It would melt people’s brains. People would lose their mind.”

Says she doesn’t know what his schedule is for the weekend:

“Listen, I don’t know what his schedule is. I’m also busy and I can’t keep track of what he’s doing or where he’s got to be. I have no idea, I don’t know what Saturday looks like for him.”

Who she thinks will win the Rumble match:

“I’m picking Will Ospreay. I don’t think he’s going to win it, sorry. But I do think he’s going to be in it. I do think he’s going to be in it. I’m going to go KO (Kevin Owens).”

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)