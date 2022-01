AEW star Riho is apparently injured.

The former AEW Women’s World Champion took to Twitter and posted a photo of her right arm in a sling. She noted that she is “taking a rest” for the time being.

“I’m taking a rest a little,” she captioned the photo with.

There is no word on how Riho was injured, or how long she will be on the shelf, but we will keep you updated.

Riho last wrestled on the January 8 Battle of The Belts special on TNT, taking a loss to AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker.

Stay tuned for more on Riho’s status. You can see her full tweet below:

I’m taking a rest a little. pic.twitter.com/CSx3UJswtK — RIHO 里歩 (@riho_gtmv) January 28, 2022

