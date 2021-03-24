During her appearance on WINCLY, Renee Paquette spoke on the AEW backstage atmosphere. Here’s what she had to say:

It’s such a welcoming environment. Tony Khan is an exceptional human being. Any time you get to hang out with him and his girlfriend, it’s fun to get to see those familiar faces and hang out. As far as, a working environment goes. It’s so different for me because I just show up as Jon’s wife.

I don’t have to work. I’m not doing anything. I get to hang out and enjoy it all. That part is really cool to go there as a fan and enjoy the shows and what everyone is doing there. I also like working. So it’s different compared to working with WWE where it’s what I am doing today? What do I have going on? Hair and makeup, be part of the big production. It’s funny to be the fly on the wall. I get antsy like I should be doing something. I feel like I should be doing something.