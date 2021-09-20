During her interview with WrestlingInc., Renee Pacquette spoke on the potential of a match between Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson in AEW. Here’s what she had to say:

Now that that storyline is already kind of going in that direction, I think that’s what people want to see. People have been able to see Daniel Bryan vs. Dean Ambrose. We’ve never seen ‘The American Dragon’ Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley, at least not for a very, very long time. So that’ll be cool.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: WrestlingInc.