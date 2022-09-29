On the latest edition of The Sessions Renee Paquette spoke about watching her husband, AEW world champion Jon Moxley, wrestle live for the first time in two years at Grand Slam Dynamite and how excited it made her to see hm doing his thing. Highlights are below.

On watching Mox wrestle live for the first time in two years:

“I was out there for Saraya’s stuff, and then Jon and Bryan were out there immediately after. I had not seen Jon wrestle in probably two years, because I always — anytime I’m there, I have the baby with me, and then I have to leave the building by about 5:00-5:30. It was really nice to like, actually enjoy the show and like, just be there as a person and to get to hang out with people.”

On Moxley’s match with Chris Jericho on Dynamite from a few weeks prior:

“I feel like [Moxley] is one of the things that’s purely great about professional wrestling. The work he puts in, the work he does for himself to always stay sharp, to continually have these great matches, and like, great opponents. I really love what him and Chris [Jericho] did. Like him and Chris, Chris coming out as ‘Lionheart’ Chris Jericho, like — who saw that coming? Who knew that would be a great thing in 2022? But a testament to Chris himself. Like, man, he’s so great at reinventing himself.”

