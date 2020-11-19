Renee Young accidentally told Bayley about her pregnancy when she meant to text the news to her husband, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley.

As noted last night at this link, Moxley revealed during a promo on AEW Dynamite that he and Renee are expecting their first child together.

Renee reacted to the announcement with an Instagram photo, seen below, and Bayley responded to that tweet, revealing the tidbit.

Bayley asked, “What’s cuter, the way the world found out tonight or the way I found out??”

Renee responded and revealed that she meant to text Moxley the pregnancy update, but texted Bayley instead.

“100% the way you found out. *i thought i was texting Jon a pregnancy update. I was in fact, texting @itsBayleyWWE [tears of joy emoji x 2]*,” Renee wrote back.

There’s no word yet on when Young is due to give birth, but we will keep you updated. You can see the related posts below:

What’s cuter, the way the world found out tonight or the way I found out?? — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) November 19, 2020

100% the way you found out. *i thought i was texting Jon a pregnancy update. I was in fact, texting @itsBayleyWWE 😂😂* https://t.co/f8AJ4scPhV — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) November 19, 2020

A fight is a fight and when it comes down to it – Jon Moxley is ready to fight tooth & nail for his AEW World Championship. Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @tntdrama or https://t.co/GdI7QAsxEP for our Intl fans. pic.twitter.com/QIj6yBjgPo — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 19, 2020

