Renee Young Reveals New Project

After teasing a big announcement for this week, WWE on-air talent Renee Young revealed today that has written a cookbook.

Renee posted a video to Instagram and noted in the caption that she handed over her manuscript today. She has been writing and booking for over three months while working on the book.

She wrote, “Announcement time!!!!! Finally it’s here and i can share it with you guys!! I wrote a cookbook! I finally handed over my manuscript today. Been writing and cooking my butt off for 3 months, and i couldn’t be more excited for the rest of the process to get this book to you lovely people!!”

Renee noted in her Instagram video that the cookbook will feature more than 70 recipes, including breakfast items, sandwiches, cocktails, and more. The recipes will also include a music playlist to set the mood. She also said she will announce the name, release date and more details at later dates. She’s leaning towards “Holy Bleep That’s Good” for the title.

As reported back in April, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley noted during a Wrestling Observer Live interview that his wife had “some cooking projects she’s experimenting with” during time off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Stay tuned for updates on Renee’s new cookbook. You can see her full Instagram video below:

