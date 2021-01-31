According to PW Insider, representatives from 2K games will be attending today’s WWE Royal Rumble pay per view event, and are set to capture voice-over recordings from WWE superstars to use for their next console game. Reports are that scans of a good portion, if not the entire roster, will also be happening.

As a reminder 2K games will not be releasing WWE 2K21 following the bad reception garnered by WWE 2K20, which included a number of glitches well after the game’s launch date that many gamers labeled as “unplayable.” WWE 2K Battlegrounds was released in its slot for this year.