The following results are from the AAA Triplemania XXXI: Mexico City event that took place on Saturday night, courtesy of Cagematch.net:

Six-Man Tag Team Match: Las Toxicas (La Hiedra & Maravilla) & Chik Tormenta defeat Dalys, Lady Shani & Sexy Star

Copa Bardahl Match: Laredo Kid defeats Aramis and Arez and Dave The Clown and Komander and Mr. Iguana and Murder Clown and Myzteziz and Octagon Jr. and Pagano and Willie Mack and Nino Hamburguesa

AAA Reina de Reinas Title Match

Flammer defeats Taya Valkyrie (c) – TITLE CHANGE !!!

Negro Casas defeats Nicho el Millonario

AAA Latin America Title Four Way Match (vacant): QT Marshall defeats Brian Cage and Dralistico and Pentagon Jr. – TITLE CHANGE !!!

AAA Mega Title Four Way Match: El Hijo del Vikingo (c) defeats Daga and Mike Bailey and Jack Cartwheel

Mask Vs. Hair Four Way Match: Psycho Clown [Mask] and Rush [Hair] and LA Park [Mask] defeat Sam Adonis [Hair]