Former ROH World Champion Nigel McGuinness may be returning to the ring soon.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that McGuinness has been taking measures to try to return to the ring. It was not confirmed that McGuinness has been medically cleared for an in-ring return, but he has taken steps that indicate he is considering a ring return.

It was noted that McGuinness was brought up in recent months as a possible competitor on the AEW All In card from London. However, it could not be confirmed that there are plans in order for McGuinness to wrestle, or if it’s been broached internally by AEW. Back in April, McGuinness spoke about a ring return and would not rule out working the big All In show at Wembley Stadium on August 27.

There was speculation on McGuinness and Bryan Danielson possibly reigniting their rivalry after Danielson knocked McGuinness during the AEW Double Or Nothing media scrum in late May, as noted here. McGuinness then discussed Danielson on the AEW Unrestricted podcast earlier this month, noting that the only way he was going to come out of retirement was if he could wrestle Danielson at Wembley. McGuinness also discussed the karma of Danielson’s broken arm and more on their history, as noted here.

The 47 year old McGuinness signed with ROH/AEW back in April. He has done some ROH TV commentary, and currently calls the weekly AEW Collision show.

McGuinness, who began wrestling around the world in 1999, originally worked for ROH from 2003-2009 as a top talent, holding the ROH World Title and the ROH Pure Title. He would go on to work for TNA, then was forced to retire from in-ring action in late 2011 after a tour of the indies. McGuinness has not wrestled since losing to Jon Ryan at the wXw 11th Anniversary show on November 26, 2011, and his last televised match was a TNA Xplosion win over Stevie Richards in September 2010 (taped August 23, 2010). McGuinness returned to ROH as the on-screen matchmaker and commentator in August 2011, and worked there until December 2016. Thanks to Michael Cole, WWE hired McGuinness in December 2016 to work as a commentator on various shows. He was furloughed due to COVID-19 in April 2020, but brought back later in the fall. Nigel was then released by WWE on October 22, 2022. In addition to working for ROH/AEW, McGuinness is now doing his own one-man magic & speaking shows, while also hosting pro wrestling seminars in the United States and Europe.

