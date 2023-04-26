Nigel McGuinness may be All Elite, but fans are curious to know if he will be returning to the ring at some point in the future.

The former ROH World Champion discussed this topic during a recent interview with Digital Spy. When McGuinness was asked about a potential in-ring return he had this to say:

I’m [at] an age now and at a place in my life where I certainly don’t want to harm the rest of my life. I don’t want to get any injuries or anything serious that’s going to impinge my ability to enjoy my life as a parent or to travel. So that’s certainly a concern. There are so many guys that are super talented and deserve those spots as well.

The conversation then shifted to AEW’s upcoming debut in the United Kingdom, an event that will take place from Wembley Stadium. McGuinness jokes that if tickets are selling well he may have to “dust off the boots.”

It’s certainly the event and perhaps a final chapter to my career, to my journey, so Wembley Stadium certainly springs to mind. I think if we sell the place out, maybe I’ve got no argument but to go dust the boots off. But it’s so many things, it’s the event, it’s the opponent, it’s the timing and it’s hard to know. I cannot give you a definitive in that regard.

Nigel McGuinness made his return to wrestling at the March 31st ROH Supercard of Honor pay-per-view. Tony Khan announced that McGuinness had officially signed with AEW/ROH on April 5th.