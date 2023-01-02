The following results are from the recent GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) 56 Nights event that took place on Sunday night at the Showboat Atlantic City in Atlantic City, NJ, courtesy of Fightful:

Masha Slamovich def. Cole Radrick

Nick Wayne def. Leon Slater

Winner enters at #30 in the Do or Die Rumble: Blake Christian def. Jordan Oliver, Willie Mack, Alec Price, Blake Christian, and Joey Janela.

Maki Itoh def. Billie Starkz, Dark Sheik, and Sawyer Wreck

GCW World Champion Nick Gage came to the ring and celebrated with Itoh.

Death Match: Matt Tremont def. Mad Man Pondo

Do or Die Rumble for a future GCW World Championship match: Masha Slamovich won by last eliminating Blake Christian