The following results are from the recent GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) 56 Nights event that took place on Sunday night at the Showboat Atlantic City in Atlantic City, NJ, courtesy of Fightful:
Masha Slamovich def. Cole Radrick
Nick Wayne def. Leon Slater
Winner enters at #30 in the Do or Die Rumble: Blake Christian def. Jordan Oliver, Willie Mack, Alec Price, Blake Christian, and Joey Janela.
Maki Itoh def. Billie Starkz, Dark Sheik, and Sawyer Wreck
GCW World Champion Nick Gage came to the ring and celebrated with Itoh.
Death Match: Matt Tremont def. Mad Man Pondo
Do or Die Rumble for a future GCW World Championship match: Masha Slamovich won by last eliminating Blake Christian