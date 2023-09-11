The following results are from the recent GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) Crushed Up event that took place on Sunday night in Brooklyn, New York, courtesy of Fightful:

Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) def. Bussy (Effy & Allie Katch) and Wasted Youth (Marcus Mathers & Dyln McKay) and Cole Radrick & Alec Price

Richard Holliday def. Charles Mason. Post-match, Holliday and Mason shook hands. Parrow attacked Holliday from behind as Mason looked on.

Maki Itoh def. Killer Kelly

East West Express (Nick Wayne & Jordan Oliver) def. Davey Bang & August Matthews

Joey Janela def. Alex Coughlin

Bobby Flaco vs. Grim Reefer ended in a no contest when Jacob Fatu attacked Flaco. Fatu laid out Grim Reefer.

Jacob Fatu def. Mance Warner

AKIRA, Masha Slamovich & Jimmy Lloyd def. Matt Cardona, Steph De Lander & Blake Christian

Rina Yamashita def. Mike Bailey