The following results are from the recent GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) Life Goes On event that took place on night from The Showboat in Atlantic City, New Jersey, courtesy of Fightful:

– ASF def. Alec Price

– Alex Zayne def. Dante Leon

– GCW Tag Team Championships: Bussy (Allie Katch & Effy) (c) def. John Wayne Murdoch & AKIRA

– GCW Tournament Of Survival 7 Qualifying Match: Shane Mercer def. Jimmy Lloyd

– GCW Extreme Championship: AJ Gray (c) def. Marcus Mathers, Axton Ray, Gringo Loco, Drago Kid and Cole Radrick

– The S.A.T. (Joel Maximo & Jose Maximo) def. Nick Wayne & Jordan Oliver

– Joey Janela def. Masha Slamovich

– GCW Tournament Of Survival 7 Qualifying Match: Matt Tremont def. Brandon Kirk