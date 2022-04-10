The following results are from the recent GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) Paranoid event that took place on Saturday night from Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles, CA, courtesy of Fightful:

Joey Janela defeated Gringo Loco

AJ Gray defeated Kevin Blackwood

Chris Bey defeated Jack Cartwheel

Scramble Match: Dark Sheik defeated Jimmy Lloyd, Jordan Oliver, Lucas Riley, B-Boy, & Damian Drake

GCW Tag Team Championships: BUSSY (Allie Katch and EFFY) defeated The Briscoes (c)

Chris Dickinson defeated Masha Slamovich

ACH defeated Nick Wayne

Minoru Suzuki defeated Blake Christian