The following results are from the recent GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) Paranoid event that took place on Saturday night from Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles, CA, courtesy of Fightful:
Joey Janela defeated Gringo Loco
AJ Gray defeated Kevin Blackwood
Chris Bey defeated Jack Cartwheel
Scramble Match: Dark Sheik defeated Jimmy Lloyd, Jordan Oliver, Lucas Riley, B-Boy, & Damian Drake
GCW Tag Team Championships: BUSSY (Allie Katch and EFFY) defeated The Briscoes (c)
Chris Dickinson defeated Masha Slamovich
ACH defeated Nick Wayne
Minoru Suzuki defeated Blake Christian