According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, lucha-libre superstar Rey Fenix is about one month away from an in-ring return after suffering a gruesome arm injury on the January 5th edition of AEW Dynamite, the promotion’s first episode on TBS.

This means that the former AEW tag champion will not be competing alongside his brother, Penta, at this weekend’s AAA Rey de Reyes event from Veracruz. The report adds that Fenix’s arm is finally out of a sling, a strong indication that his recovery is nearing its end. In AEW the Death Triangle have been feuding with the House of Black.

We’ll keep you updated on Fenix’s condition.