WWE superstar Rey Mysterio gave his thoughts on top AAA luchador El Hijo Del Vikingo during the 2022 Leagues Cup Showcase media scrum, where Mysterio called Vikingo a very unique talent who has a bright future ahead of him.

“Oh, He’s incredible. He’s incredible. Yeah, I love his style of work. I saw him briefly at Triplemania last year. He’s very unique. Very unique. I thought I did some crazy things, he goes way beyond that. You know, I wish him the best, and he’s got a very bright future.”

At another point the lucha-libre legend discusses the retirement of Vince McMahon, as well as the progression of his son Dominik in WWE. You can check out his full comments here.

