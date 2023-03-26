WWE has released the latest edition of their weekly “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. The list includes your favorite WWE superstars like Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, The Usos, Charlotte Flair, Gunther, Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Rey Mysterio and more. Check it out below.

10. “Tickets Punched”- Natalya and Shotzi earn their spot at WrestleMania 39.

9. “New Shirt, Who Dis?”- Kevin Owens gives Sami Zayn a new t-shirt for WrestleMania season.

8. “Butch Goes Off”- Butch attacks Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER at contract signing.

7. “Legacy Will Stay In Tact”- Charlotte Flair cuts a promo for the WWE Universe.

6. “Good Knight”- LA Knight defeats Rey Mysterio thanks to an assist from Dominik.

5. “Wild Ride”- GUNTHER defeats Butch in singles-action.

4. “Baddest Tag Team”- Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler announce their participation in WrestleMania 39 tag match.

3. “Imperial Battle”- Cody Rhodes defeats Ludwig Kaiser in singles action.

2. “Party Poopers”- The Usos attack Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens during KO Show segment.

1. “Rey Snaps”- Rey Mysterio snaps and punches his son, Dominik.