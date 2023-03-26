Becky Lynch is ready to compete on both nights of WrestleMania 39.

The Man is already scheduled to team with WWE Hall of Famers Lita and Trish Stratus against the Damage CTRL (Bayley, Iyo Sky, Dakota Kai) on night one of the Showcase of the Immortals, a match that was put together shortly after Lynch and Lita won the women’s tag titles from the group. Now she tells the Tommy Tiernan Show that she hopes she gets to defend her title on night two.

I’m going in on the first night in a Six-Woman match, and then because I’m tag team Champion, I’m hoping that I will be defending that title on the second night. So, ‘Becky Two-Fights,’ they’ll call me. I don’t know. They might. We’ll try to get that on a t-shirt or something.

Last year Lynch had an epic showdown with Bianca Belair, who picked up the win with the KOD to become the new Raw Women’s Champion. The EST has held the title ever since.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)