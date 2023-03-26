NJPW’s IWGP United States Heavyweight Title will be on the line during this week’s AEW Dynamite episode.

AEW President Tony Khan has announced that IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega will defend against Jeff Cobb on Dynamite. A special preview for the match will air on AEW Rampage tonight.

“The amazing Kenny Omega defends the IWGP US Title vs Jeff Cobb, who aims to bring the belt back to United Empire, this Wednesday on TBS!,” Khan wrote. He added in a follow-up, “Tonight we’ll take a closer look at this huge upcoming Dynamite match, along with lots of great wrestling action + interviews, coming up on a special Saturday Night #AEWRampage on TNT after Thor:Ragnarok! Don’t miss Rampage in a special Saturday spot, TONIGHT At 10pm ET/9pm CT!”

Cobb responded to Omega and wrote, “Be careful what you book, Mr. Booker of the year! When I whoop one of you chosen boys it won’t look good on your company….. but I’m glad Kenneth has decided to defend this championship…… and In just under…. Checks notes… 3 months….. new record! See you soon [shaka sign emoji x 3]”

Cobb spoke this week from backstage at a NJPW show, and said he’d be coming to St. Louis to confront Omega. You can see footage of his harsh comments for Omega below. Cobb has also called Omega out in recent weeks on social media, and earlier this year Omega teamed with IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada to defeat Cobb and Aaron Henare at NJPW New Year Dash. Dynamite will mark their first-ever singles match.

This will be Omega’s second straight singles match on Dynamite. He defeated AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo last Wednesday in a non-title bout.

Cobb has wrestled three AEW matches. He lost to Jon Moxley on the February 19, 2020 edition of Dynamite, then defeated Cash Wheeler on the June 24, 2022 edition of Rampage. FTR then won a Triple Threat at Forbidden Door I to leave with the IWGP & ROH World Tag Team Champions, defeating Cobb and Great-O-Khan plus Roppongi Vice.

Below is the updated card for Wednesday’s Dynamite from the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, along with the aforementioned tweets and clip:

* Adam Cole vs. Daniel Garcia

* IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega defends against Jeff Cobb

