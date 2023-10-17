Rey Mysterio speaks about the amazing talents of AAA Mega Champion, El Hijo Del Vikingo.

The WWE superstar and current reigning U.S. Champion spoke about the young luchador during a recent interview with ESPN. The lucha legend massively praises Vikingo for the incredible high-risks he takes, but does reveal that he told him to slow things down, just as people told him when he was growing up.

He’s actually very very good. I believe he was going through an injury at the time, and I kind of connected him with people to see if he could get his knee taken care of. Overall, I said, ‘it happened to me, a lot of people would tell me to slow down. With all due respect, I said thank you, yes, I will, and it would almost come in one ear and out the other. Until you start going through injuries and surgeries, and you’re not slowing down because they tell you, you’re slowing down because you need to, and you can’t risk your body anymore as you did.’ I pretty much gave him that advice and told him he could still be incredible if he just toned it down two or three beats more. Pick the moments where you want to do your things to impact. You don’t have to do it every night because they already know who you are. I hope that he takes the advice and doesn’t have to suffer what I did, which is learn the hard way.

