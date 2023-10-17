Road Dogg recently commended LA Knight’s continued rise and success in WWE over the past year, crediting his capacity to win over the fans and create opportunities for himself.

On his podcast, Oh… You Didn’t Know, the WWE SVP of Live Events discussed Knight’s ascent, highlighting his status as “undeniable” and his connection with the audience.

Road Dogg expressed,

“We’re always so quick to jump on booking for something. I would argue LA Knight didn’t wait for them to book him and make something happen; he became undeniable, and all of a sudden, you’ve got to book him. So, some of this responsibility lies with the individual.”

He went on to stress the significance of connecting with the audience:

“You know, at some point, and actually, they mentioned this in the notes, which is ironic — at some point, the bell has to ring, and you have to connect with the viewer. You have to engage with the viewing audience, and if you can’t do that, don’t blame it on the writers.”

(h/t Wrestling Inc)